Kochi

Chandy: don’t let Centre cheat Kerala

A scene from a meeting protesting against the Centre’s move to sell BPCL, at Rajendra Maidan in Kochi on Sunday

A scene from a meeting protesting against the Centre’s move to sell BPCL, at Rajendra Maidan in Kochi on Sunday   | Photo Credit: RAVILENS

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has said that the Union government should not be allowed to “cheat Kerala” by selling BPCL to the private sector.

Inaugurating a protest meeting by trade unions from the petroleum sector at Rajendra Maidan here on Sunday, Mr. Chandy said the State government had provided 1,800 acres to the company, besides granting tax concession worth ₹100 crore. Such advantages are now being opened up to the private sector, he alleged.

The former Chief Minister said BPCL was Kerala’s pride, and that it should not be allowed to be sold. INTUC district secretary K.K. Ibrahim presided over the meeting. CITU state general secretary Elamaram Kareem spoke.

