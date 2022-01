K. Chandran Pillai

KOCHI

27 January 2022 22:16 IST

K. Chandran Pillai, former Rajya Sabha member, has been appointed chairman of the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) for a period of three years.

Mr. Pillai, a national committee member of the CITU, hails from Manjummal in Ernakulam.

Advertising

Advertising