Chancellor of State Universities row | Kerala Governor unlikely to fast-track submission of Ordinance removing him, to President

November 15, 2022 04:08 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST - KOCHI

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan is unlikely to fast-track submission of the Ordinance removing him as the Chancellor of State Universities, to the President.

He is likely to adopt a ‘wait and watch’ policy as the Ordinance may lose its relevance once the Left front government decided to convene an Assembly session to ratify the Bill replacing the Governor as Chancellor of universities, according to the Governor’s office in Raj Bhavan.

The State Cabinet had resolved on November 9 to request Mr. Khan to promulgate an Ordinance removing him as the sole Chancellor of State universities. The draft Ordinance was submitted to him by courier on November 12. The Governor, who is currently in New Delhi, had told media persons that he would not sit in judgement over the Ordinance, if its purpose is to target him. I shall refer [to the President], he said.

The Governor’s office has taken note of media reports stating that the government is planning to convene an Assembly session from December 5 to 15. It is learnt that the government would place the Bill replacing the Governor as Chancellor of State Universities with academicians of repute at this session. A few other Bills may also be presented along with it. The Cabinet meeting on November 16 is expected to finalise the schedule of the Assembly session, according to the reports.

The government is anticipating a long-drawn battle with Mr. Khan as he has not yet signed the controversial University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Kerala Lok Ayukta (Amendment) Bill, 2022 ratified by the State Assembly.

Under Article 200, there are four courses open to a Governor to whom a Bill passed by the State Legislature is presented for assent. The Governor assents, or withholds assent, or reserves the Bill for the consideration of the President, or returns the Bill (if not a Money Bill) for reconsideration, with his message. He is supposed to act “as soon as possible after the presentation” of the Bill.