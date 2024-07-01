Chancellor has no power to constitute search committee unilaterally, Kerala govt. informs HC

The State government informed a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court that Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the Chancellor of Universities, has no power to unilaterally constitute search-cum-selection committees for appointment of Vice-Chancellors for six State-run universities.

The submission was made before the Bench when a public interest litigation filed by Mary George, former Professor of Economics, University College, seeking a directive to the Governor to constitute search-cum-selection committees for the appointment of permanent Vice-Chancellors for universities in the State came up for hearing. When the counsel for the Chancellor submitted that the search committees had been constituted, the Advocate-General submitted that the government will challenge the constitution of the committee as the committee had been constituted unilaterally.

