GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chancellor has no power to constitute search committee unilaterally, Kerala govt. informs HC

Published - July 01, 2024 07:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The State government informed a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court that Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the Chancellor of Universities, has no power to unilaterally constitute search-cum-selection committees for appointment of Vice-Chancellors for six State-run universities.

The submission was made before the Bench when a public interest litigation filed by Mary George, former Professor of Economics, University College, seeking a directive to the Governor to constitute search-cum-selection committees for the appointment of permanent Vice-Chancellors for universities in the State came up for hearing. When the counsel for the Chancellor submitted that the search committees had been constituted, the Advocate-General submitted that the government will challenge the constitution of the committee as the committee had been constituted unilaterally.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.