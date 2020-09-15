Champakkara overbridge to be opened in October

Pending work to be completed in 20 days, say sources

The innovatively-designed Champakkara overbridge is getting ready for commissioning in the first week of October, despite rainy weather.

The pair of two-lane bridges were built using bowstring technology. One two-lane bridge was opened to traffic in 2019.

The bridges’ construction was the last work executed by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on the Vyttila-Pettah metro-rail corridor.

Concreting done

“We hope to complete pending work on the structure in another 20 days. Concreting work got over by Sunday. Bituminous macadam will be laid over the bridge when the rain takes a break for a day or two. Work on the approach roads on either side is ready,” said official sources.

One of DMRC’s last projects in the metro corridor will be the construction of a commercial space at the metro station near Ernakulam Junction railway station. It would get over by November, they added.

It was a good experience building the 25.20-km metro rail, especially the balanced cantilever portion of the viaduct over rail lines at Ernakulam Junction railway station, said a senior official associated with the project.