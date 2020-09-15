Champakkara overbridge to be opened in October

The innovatively-designed Champakkara overbridge is getting ready for commissioning in the first week of October, despite rainy weather.
The pair of two-lane bridges were built using bowstring technology. One two-lane bridge was opened to traffic in 2019.
The bridges’ construction was the last work executed by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on the Vyttila-Pettah metro-rail corridor.
Concreting done
“We hope to complete pending work on the structure in another 20 days. Concreting work got over by Sunday. Bituminous macadam will be laid over the bridge when the rain takes a break for a day or two. Work on the approach roads on either side is ready,” said official sources.
One of DMRC’s last projects in the metro corridor will be the construction of a commercial space at the metro station near Ernakulam Junction railway station. It would get over by November, they added.
It was a good experience building the 25.20-km metro rail, especially the balanced cantilever portion of the viaduct over rail lines at Ernakulam Junction railway station, said a senior official associated with the project.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath