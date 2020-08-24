Champakkara market to reopen today, no retail sales

Kochi

24 August 2020 00:11 IST

No retail sales at the facility

The district administration has accorded permission for the Champakkara market to reopen on Monday.

There will be no retail sales at the market, as only a limited number of people will be allowed inside and there are serious space constraints.

A communication from the district administration said here on Sunday that the market was closed in the wake of a serious spread of COVID-19, on July 4. It will now operate in accordance with anti-pandemic spread protocol.

The administration said that token system would be implemented to regulate vehicles and people visiting the market. There will be only one entry and exit at the market. Wearing of masks and use of hand sanitizers will be compulsory, and physical distancing norms will have to be strictly followed.

The market will not function beyond 7 a.m. under any circumstances, and there should be sanitization of the area every day, the administration has said.