Chammany tests positive

Sitting alone in his hospital room in the isolation ward, Tony Chammany, the UDF candidate in Kochi constituency, broke the Paschal bread to mark the Maundy Thursday observance.

Mr. Chammany was forced to stay indoors, away from the hustle and bustle of electioneering, after being tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning. With five more days left for the polling, the candidate has been forced to remotely coordinate the campaign and leave the last-minute preparations to his party colleagues to ensure maximum polling of votes .

“The disease took away one-and-a-half days of campaign. A door-to-door campaign planned till Thursday noon and Saturday had to be cancelled. Congress leaders and workers will take care of the campaign,” said Mr. Chammany.

K.J. Maxy of the LDF and C.G. Rajagopal of the NDA are his rivals in the constituency.