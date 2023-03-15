Chammany seeks court-monitored probe into Brahmapuram fire

March 15, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - KOCHI

Former Mayor Tony Chammany has demanded a court-monitored probe into the Brahmapuram fire and related issues.

The investigation ordered by the State government into the recent incidents was an eyewash. The government’s decision for a Vigilance probe into the incidents was an attempt to divert public attention and to protect the culprits, he said.

Mr. Chammani alleged that the government had altered the contract conditions regarding waste management in favour of the firm which was selected for biomining at Brahmapuram. The Chief Minister was serving as the “godfather” of the firm. The representatives of the firm had met the Chief Minister during his Netherlands tour, he alleged.