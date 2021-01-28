Kochi

Chakyarkoothu at TDM Hall

After a gap of almost a year, the Bank Employees Arts Movement Ernakulam (BEAME) is organising an event, a Chakyarkoothu recital by Margi Madhu, in collaboration with Ernakulam Karayogam at TDM Hall on January 30 at 6 p.m. “Angada doothu” is the story being staged. The event will be held in compliance with COVID-19 protocols, the organisers said.

