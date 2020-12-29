Chairpersons elected to 13 municipalities in Ernakulam district

KOCHI

29 December 2020 01:45 IST

New chairpersons and vice chairpersons took charge in 13 municipalities in Ernakulam district on Monday following elections within the councils.

Thrikkakara

Thrikkakara municipal chairperson Ajita Thankappan

Advertising

Advertising

Veteran Congress party member and former chairperson Ajita Thankappan was sworn in as the municipal chairperson in Thrikkakara on Monday. Deputy Collector Suresh Kumar recited the pledge for the new chairperson. Ms. Thankappan represents Ward 13. All the 43 councillors participated in the voting and she received 26 votes while LDF candidate Jaya Kumari bagged 17 votes. The municipality was formerly ruled by the Left Front. Ms. Thankappan said the focus of the new municipal administration would be on basic facilities, including roads and drinking water.

Kalamassery

Kalamassery municipality chairperson Seema Kannan

Seema Kannan of the UDF, who had won an earlier term in the council as an Independent, took oath as the chairperson of the Kalamassery municipality on Monday. The municipality has been under UDF rule since 2015. She represents Ward 28 of the municipality. Ms. Kannan was chosen to lead the municipality through a draw of lots as both the LDF and the UDF had 20 members each. The lone BJP member stayed away from voting. Election was held to 41 of the 42 wards as election to one ward was postponed.

Eloor

Eloor municipality chairperson A.D. Sujil

A.D. Sujil of the CPI(M) took oath as the chairman of the Eloor municipality on Monday. LDF has retained the municipality from the last term. In the 31-member council, the LDF candidate bagged 18 votes while the UDF got seven votes. The UDF rival P.M. Ayoob received seven votes while Krishna Prasad of the BJP received six votes. Mr. Sujil said that Eloor needed a waste treatment facility, and that it would be a priority area for the municipality.

Koothattukulam

Vijaya Shivan, Koothattukulam municipality chairperson

Vijaya Shivan, who was formerly a councillor in the municipality, took charge as chairperson in Koothattukulam on Monday. In the election to the post of chairperson, Ms. Shivan of the CPI(M) bagged 13 votes and the Congress party candidate Maria Goretti received 10 votes. P.G. Sunilkumar, an Independent councillor, did not participate in the voting while Ms. Goretti’s vote was ruled invalid as it did not have the name and signature of the councillor. The LDF held power in the municipality in the outgoing council.

Piravom

Eliamma Philip, Piravom municipality chairperson

Eliamma Philip of the CPI(M), a two-time member of the Piravom panchayat, was sworn in as the chairperson of the Piravom municipality on Monday. In the 27-member council, the LDF has 15 councillors and the UDF 12 councillors. All the councillors participated in the voting and Ms. Philip, who represents Ward 13, bagged 15 votes while the UDF contestant Vatsala Varghese received 12 votes. The UDF had ruled the municipality over the last five years. Ms. Philip said agriculture and housing problems in Piravom would be addressed on a priority basis. There were hundreds of acres that needed to be brought under cultivation and the municipality would make sure that agricultural activities received good attention, she said.

Muvattupuzha

P.P. Eldhos, chairperson of Muvattupuzha municipality

Three-time councillor P.P. Eldhos of the UDF was elected the chairperson of Muvattupuzha municipality. He represents the Ward 25 of the municipality and received 14 votes in the 28-member council while his rival R. Ragesh of the LDF received 11 votes. Three councillors, including two BJP members, did not participate in the voting. He said waste treatment would be given priority. The new chairperson said a lot of waste was being deposited in public spaces in the municipality and that the problem needed to be resolved immediately.

Perumbavoor

Perumbavoor municipal chairman T.M. Zakkir Hussain

In his maiden electoral battle since being inducted as Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) secretary in 2001 and then as KPCC general secretary, 51-year-old T.M. Zakkir Hussain has been rewarded with the Perumbavoor municipal chairman’s post. He was considered the Assembly candidate on four occasions, but missed out despite being in the All India Congress Committee (AICC) lists. His association with the party dates back over four decades, starting with the KSU and being elected as magazine editor at St. Paul’s College, Kalamasserry, and as University Union Councillor multiple times. Mr. Hussain said his focus would be on designing projects that would boost the funds of the municipality so that waste management and health and infrastructure issues could be addressed on a priority basis.

North Paravur

North Paravur municipal chairperson V.A. Prabhavathy

Having won the national award for best anganwadi teacher once and the State-level award thrice, the North Paravur municipal chairperson’s post has come as yet another recognition for 60-year-old V.A. Prabhavathy. A three-time councillor, she served as the chairperson of the Public Works Standing Committee in the last governing committee.

Maradu

Maradu municipality chairperson Antony Ashanparambil

Antony Ashanparambil has emerged as the face of Congress in Maradu, having served as the president of party Maradu Assembly constituency for a decade and as INTUC office bearer for 15 years. The 50-year-old had served as vice chairman for a year during the tumultuous last five years when revolving door politics was played out in its worst form in the municipality. He has also served as development standing committee chairman of the municipality and chairman of welfare standing committee of the block panchayat. Permanent solutions to water logging and waste management problems of the municipality remain his primary objectives.

Kothamangalam

Kothamanagalam municipal chairman K.K. Tomy

The development of a public cemetery, construction of a town hall and the development of a ring road to decongest Kothamanagalam town remain high on priority list of the newly elected municipal chairman, K.K. Tomy. The three-time councillor is also the serving president of Kothamangalam Service Cooperative Society. A member of the CPI(M) since 1982, the 61-year-old who revels in his identity as a party man and has served as taluk office bearer of the DYFI and Karshaka Sangham.

Aluva

M.O. John, Aluva municipality chairperson

M.O. John returns to head Aluva municipality after a gap of 15 years. The 71-year-old, one of the most known party figures in Aluva, is now a member of the KPCC executive committee. He had served as the district chairman of the United Democratic Front for four years. He had unsuccessfully contested from the Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency in the 2003 by-election in the wake of an open revolt by late Congress stalwart K. Karunakaran. The opening of the new Aluva market and the development of the railway station square coinciding with the municipal centenary celebrations next year dominate his to-do list.

Thripunithura

Rema Santhosh, chairperson of Thripunithura municipality

Rema Santhosh, the newly elected chairperson of Thripunithura municipality, has the biggest responsibility of her political career so far. A two-time councillor, the 49-year-old had served as a member of the health standing committee in the last council. She has prioritised continuation of the good work of the last governing committee, whereby implementation of the projects conceived by the last committee will take precedence over new ones. Ms. Santhosh plans to formulate new projects collectively by taking the council into confidence.

Angamaly

Regi Mathew, Angamaly municipal chairman

Regi Mathew, the newly elected Angamaly municipal chairman, remains unperturbed by the fact that he may remain in the saddle for just two years, thanks to the group arrangements in the Congress party. The 51-year-old three-time councillor and member of the Congress block executive committee plans to organise a seminar to gather development ideas for the next five years so that the change of guard makes little difference. The construction of town hall, renovation of the old municipal office to generate much needed revenue by rent, and addressing the issue of waste management in the market hold his immediate attention.