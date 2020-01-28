Chain snatching gang arrested

The Vadakkekara police arrested two members of a gang who allegedly roamed around on motorcycle and snatched chains of women in various districts in the State.

The arrested were identified as Unnikrishnan aka Unni, 27, of Alapuzha, and Kavanadu Sasi aka Sasi, 44, of Kollam. They were wanted in a case registered by the Vadakkekara police in connection with two chain snatching cases within their limits.

According to the police, the accused confessed to 10 thefts in Alappuzha, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Kollam districts over the past couple of months. The duo acquainted themselves while serving prison terms together in previous cases. They hatched the chain snatching plans while behind the bars and executed them on being released.

The thefts were planned and executed to raise funds for meeting the legal expenses in connection with a murder case registered by the Viyyapuram police in Alappuzha district in which Unni is an accused. The duo were trapped based on evidence collected from various districts.

The District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural), K. Karthik, had formed a special squad in the wake of a rise in chain snatching cases. The team comprised Vadakkekara sub inspector T.V. Shibu, North Paravur sub inspector Sony Mathai, and other police personnel from many police stations.