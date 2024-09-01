Chain snatcher disguised as rag picker arrested in Kochi

A man accused of snatching chains of elderly women living alone by breaking into their houses disguised as a rag picker was arrested by the Vadakkekara police on August 31 (Saturday).

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested is Ajith, 31, of Malappuram. He was arrested in a case registered in connection with the alleged snatching of chain of an 82-year-old woman living alone at Chennamangalam. Similarly, he was accused of snatching the chain of another 76-year-old woman at Munduruthy.

According to the police, the accused posed as a rag picker and fruit seller to identify houses with elderly women living alone. He then targeted these women and stole their gold ornaments. The registration number of the autorickshaw he used for the thefts was found missing.

He was nabbed from Kodungalloor following a probe by the Vadakkekara police focusing on autorickshaws. He used to sell the stolen ornaments in a jewellery in Perinthalmanna, the police said. They added that they seized his autorickshaw and recovered the ornaments he had sold. A probe is on to find out whether he had carried out similar crimes elsewhere. He was produced in court and remanded.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.