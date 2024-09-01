GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chain snatcher disguised as rag picker arrested in Kochi

Published - September 01, 2024 01:25 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man accused of snatching chains of elderly women living alone by breaking into their houses disguised as a rag picker was arrested by the Vadakkekara police on August 31 (Saturday).

The arrested is Ajith, 31, of Malappuram. He was arrested in a case registered in connection with the alleged snatching of chain of an 82-year-old woman living alone at Chennamangalam. Similarly, he was accused of snatching the chain of another 76-year-old woman at Munduruthy.

According to the police, the accused posed as a rag picker and fruit seller to identify houses with elderly women living alone. He then targeted these women and stole their gold ornaments. The registration number of the autorickshaw he used for the thefts was found missing.

He was nabbed from Kodungalloor following a probe by the Vadakkekara police focusing on autorickshaws. He used to sell the stolen ornaments in a jewellery in Perinthalmanna, the police said. They added that they seized his autorickshaw and recovered the ornaments he had sold. A probe is on to find out whether he had carried out similar crimes elsewhere. He was produced in court and remanded.

