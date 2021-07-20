Chacko seeks probe by CJI into snooping charge

A probe led by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court should be carried out on the charges of snooping on journalists, politicians, ministers, judges, and others using the Pegasus spyware, P.C. Chacko, State president of the Nationalist Congress Party, said on Tuesday.

The snooping controversy was the latest example in the surveillance regime of the fascist government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Centre. This incident had proved that the government would go to any extent against his opponents, he said.

Mr. Chacko refuted the stance taken by the government that it had nothing to do with the present controversy. Only a detailed investigation would bring the truth to the fore, he said.