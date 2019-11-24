CGHS Wellness Centre to begin functioning soon

The Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) Wellness Centre in the city will start functioning by November 30, said Hibi Eden, MP.

CGHS ensures healthcare for government employees, pensioners, former and current Members of Parliament, Governors, judges, and freedom fighters.

While a CGHS wellness centre has been functioning in Thiruvananthapuram since 1996, a similar centre in Ernakulam was sought for the convenience of beneficiaries, but had been delayed for long.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan is likely to inaugurate the centre at Kathrikadavu later this month.