CFLTCs to be restarted in city as COVID cases spiral

KOCHI

25 January 2022 00:09 IST

The COVID First Line Treatment Centre (CFLTC) at Mattanchery will resume functioning in the wake of the spread of the disease in the city.

The Women and Children Hospital at Mattanchery will be converted into an exclusive hospital for treating children with COVID and the government hospital at Palluruthy into COVID treatment centre, according to Mayor M. Anilkumar.

The city administration has also started efforts to re-start another CFLTC in Ernakulum town. Steps are also being initiated for shifting the patients, who need urgent medical attention, to hospitals, he said in a communication.

The representatives of traders including hotels and restaurants, NGOs, socio-cultural and religious organisations, who attended a meeting convened by the Mayor, assured the civic body of the required help for tiding over the crisis. The meeting was convened to seek the support of the various stakeholders and to coordinate the relief operations in the city.

Representatives of Ernakulam Karayogam, SNDP Union, Jama-ath Council and various residents’ associations attended the meeting.

The representatives of the stakeholders promised the civic body to follow the COVID protocol, maintain social distancing and undertake awareness programmes in the wake of the worrying health situation in the city.

The religious organisations assured the corporation to limit functions to the necessary ones and to postpone the ones in which people are likely to attend in large numbers.

The civic body, informed the Mayor, will focus on the vaccination of children till January 27 and later on, move to provide booster doses. Some organisations had also offered to hold camps for providing booster doses.