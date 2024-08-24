GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CEPZ units welcome public to inspect wastewater treatment facility

Published - August 24, 2024 08:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Industries in the Cochin Export Processing Zone (CEPZ) have invited the public to inspect the wastewater treatment plant set up inside the zone to be assured that no untreated water is discharged from the zone as alleged by residents around it.

K.K. Pillai, president of the association of industries in the CEPZ, said potable quality water was being turned out through the treatment plant. But there had been allegations against units inside the zone, he said and invited anyone with a complaint to inspect the facility.

Thrikkakara municipal chairperson Radhamani Pillai said residents around the CEPZ had complained about untreated water discharge. She claimed that there had been instances of fish death in waters near the CEPZ. The CEPZ authorities were put on notice about the complaints, but there had been no action so far, she alleged.

M.S. Anilkumar, Mandalam committee president of the Congress in the area, wrote recently to the Development Commissioner highlighting the problem. He said on Saturday that the committee had written to the authorities about pollution caused by chemical pollutants used in the CEPZ and discharge of waste into the neighbourhood.

He claimed that a treatment plant was set up under an initiative of late MLA P.T. Thomas. However, it appeared now that the plant was not working. The CEPZ authorities had been requested to get the plant back on track. The issue had been brought to the notice of the authorities, including the District Collector, Mr. Anil Kumar said.

The letter also claimed that the recent fish kill in areas like Chittethukara and Tuthiyur were due to polluted water discharge. Mr. Anil Kumar warned that people would be forced to embark on a protest if the issue was not addressed.

