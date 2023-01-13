CEO seeks report on charge sheet filed against BJP leader K. Surendran

January 13, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Kerala, has sought a report from the Kasaragod police on the charge sheet filed against the BJP Kerala State president K. Surendran on charges of atrocities against SC/ST community members and other offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Sanjay Kaul, the State CEO, is learnt to have written to the District Police Chief, Kasaragod, on Friday after the charge sheet was filed before the District and Sessions Court, Kasaragod.

The Crime Branch has invoked the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe Prevention of Atrocities Act against Mr. Surendran, the first accused, and five others for forcing, intimidating, or preventing BSP leader K. Sundara, a member of a Scheduled Caste, not to file his nomination in the election. The charges of bribing a person in relation to elections, criminal intimidation, and wrongful restraint have also been slapped against the accused.

The prosecution case is that the accused bribed, wrongfully restrained, and forced Mr. Sundara to withdraw his nomination to contest the 2021 Assembly polls from the Manjeswaram constituency. The BJP leaders bribed him by giving him money and a mobile phone in lieu of withdrawing the nomination paper, according to the charge sheet. C. Shukkoor is the Special Prosecutor in the case.

Incidentally, Surendran lost to the Indian Union Muslim League candidate in the 2016 polls by a narrow margin of 89 votes in the constituency even as Mr. Sundara, his alleged namesake, had polled 467 votes. The BJP leaders feared that the poll prospects of Surendran will be marred if Mr. Sundara contested again, the charge sheet read.

The CEO had shot-off letters to the State Police Chief police last year after his repeated reminders on the status of the case failed to evoke any response. Later, the police responded by stating that the investigation was progressing. Though there were media reports of the charge sheet being filed, there has not been any official word about the developments. The Election Commission of India needed to be updated on the developments, sources said.