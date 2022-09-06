Century Arts bags first prize at The Hindu Pookkalam contest in Kochi

Winners of the 12th The Hindu Pookkalam contest with Rajmohan Nair, Rotary district governor and former Kerala Management Association president, who was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony. M. Suresh, Kerala head of Bambino Pasta Food Industries Pvt. Ltd., is present. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Team Century Arts of Thripunithura led by Sreelekha P.S. bagged the first prize at the 12th edition of Bambino presents The Hindu Pookkalam@Home Contest 2022, powered by Mangaldeep, held in Kochi.

Surya Arts, Thripunithura, led by Ajitha Regunandhanan and Leeds Vallarpadam led by Ann Mary Adheena were adjudged the first and the second runners-up respectively.

Rajmohan Nair, Rotary district governor and former Kerala Management Association president, gave away prizes at a function held at the office of The Hindu on Tuesday. He was the chief guest. Suresh M., Kerala sales head, Bambino Pasta Food industries Ltd., gave away consolation prizes.

The Pookkalam laid by Century Arts of Thripunithura which won the first prize in TheHindu Pookkalam@Home Contest 2022 held in Kochi.

Nandanam Ponjikkara led by Nayana Maju, Purva Moon Reach led by Geeta Chacko, and Colours Thripunithura led by Jayalakshmi S. walked away with consolation prizes. Sathyapal T.A., former secretary and chairman of the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi, adjudged the winners. Twenty-five teams participated in the contest.

Winners walked away with cash prizes of ₹15,000, ₹10,000, and ₹5,000 respectively, while the first and second prize winners also received gifts worth their respective cash prize from Preethi Zodiac 2.0. Three teams were given ₹2,000 as consolation prizes. All winners were given special gift hampers from Mangaldeep, a reimbursement of ₹1,000 towards flower purchase and also gift hampers from Bambino, Mangaldeep and Squad worth more than ₹1,000.

The Pookkalam laid by Surya Arts, Thripunithura, which won the second prize in TheHindu Pookkalam@Home Contest 2022 held in Kochi.

Bambino was the presenting sponsor of the contest, and it was powered by Mangaldeep, in association with Gold Winner, Preethi Zodiac 2.0 as the Home Appliance Partner, Kerala Tourism as Associate Partner, Squad as Gift Partner, and News18 Keralam as TV Partner.

The Pookkalam laid by Leeds Vallarpadam which won the third prize in TheHindu Pookkalam@Home Contest 2022 held in Kochi.

The contest was held across four centres in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Thrissur, and Kozhikode earlier this month. Around 25 teams participated at each centre. The contest was open to individual homes, residents’ associations, recreation clubs, and apartments. The contestants were received by The Hindu team comprising the jury and ‘Mahabali’ complete with percussion at all centres.

T.A. Ansari, The Hindu Regional Manager (Advertisement), welcomed the gathering at the prize distribution ceremony. K.C. Gopakumar, Senior Assistant Editor, The Hindu, presided over the function.