Centre’s response on buffer zone issue positive: Forest Minister

Forest Minister A. K. Saseendran. File | Photo Credit: Giji K Raman

July 14, 2022 19:45 IST

Govt. likely to take decision on filing review petition soon

The government is likely to take a decision on whether to file a modification or review petition to circumvent the Supreme Court order to impose an ecologically sensitive buffer zone within a 1-km radius of national parks and wildlife reserves on Sunday.

The decision was taken after Minister for Forest A. K. Saseendran met Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav in New Delhi on Thursday, seeking the centre's intervention to resolve the deadlock over the buffer zone issue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The Minister responded positively to the concerns raised by the government against the apex court order on creating sensitive zones around wildlife sanctuaries and national parks. He informed us that the issue is not confined to Kerala alone, but a common issue affecting other States too," he said.

Mr. Saseendran said that the Principal Secretary, Forest Department and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Wildlife will hold discussions with the Advocate General to decide on whether to file a review or modification petition before the apex court.

The Union government is learnt to have taken a position that the States concerned can approach the Supreme Court seeking relief in the buffer zone issue. The government had requested the centre to exempt population centres from the mandated zone. It had also decided to review a Cabinet decision taken three years ago that imposed a 1-km eco-sensitive zone around protected areas. Mr. Saseendran had told the State Assembly that the government would reconsider the decision that had been taken on October 31, 2019.

He reiterated the order had no bearing on the Supreme Court directive on establishing a 1-km ecologically sensitive zone around wildlife sanctuaries and other protected areas. It would also not hurt the State’s prospects when it approached the Supreme Court with a modification petition and the Central Empowered Committee for exemptions, according to the Minister.