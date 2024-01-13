Centre’s probe into firm owned by CM’s daughter politically motivated, says Kerala Minister

January 13, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - KOCHI

The probe ordered by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs against the company owned by the Chief Minister’s daughter T. Veena would not affect the fortunes of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, Kadannappalli Ramachandran, Minister for Registration, Museums, Archaeology and Archives, said in Kochi on January 13.

He was addressing a meet-the-press programme organised by the Ernakulam Press Club. Mr. Ramachandran said the people of Kerala had the political awareness to realise the dubious political intentions behind the probe, and hence there was nothing to worry about it.

The Minister slammed the Centre’s indifferent treatment of Kerala. Anticipating the success of LDF in forthcoming elections, he batted for a LDF-like alliance at the national level.

Mr. Ramachandran said there had been no discussion yet about showcasing the bus used for the Navakerala Sadas, the public outreach programme of the State government, in any museum. He was responding to the earlier remarks of senior CPI(M) leader A.K. Balan, on how the investment for the bus could be easily recouped by exhibiting it for the public.

Mr. Ramachandran said he had no qualms about not being entrusted with the ports portfolio, which he had handled in the previous LDF government. “Assigning portfolios to the Cabinet colleagues remains the absolute prerogative of the Chief Minister. Every department has its own relevance and working sincerely towards improving it remains my policy,” he added.

The Minister said steps were being taken to improve the efficiency of the Archives and Registration departments. Registration, being a significant contributor to the State exchequer, needs to be efficiently administered in a manner beneficial to the people. He added that since the Registration department being new to him, its finer aspects were being looked into and heritage museum centres would be implemented in all districts.

