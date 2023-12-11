ADVERTISEMENT

Centre’s policies challenging secularism, says Pinarayi

December 11, 2023 08:45 am | Updated 08:45 am IST - KOCHI

Martin K A 5930

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that Kerala must rise up as a State that protects secularism. He said the Union government’s policies challenged secularism.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the inauguration of the Navakerala Sadas at the Muvattupuzha municipal stadium on Sunday.

Even the Opposition, which had worked against the Navakerala Sadas was unable to protest against the policies of the Centre, he said. He also said that Kerala was a peaceful State despite the presence of communal forces.

