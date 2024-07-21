GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Centre’s intervention sought to end U.S. ban on Indian wild-caught shrimp

Published - July 21, 2024 12:57 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Region Latin Catholic Association (KRLCA) has urged the Union government to intervene and lift the U.S. ban on Indian wild-caught shrimp. Indian shrimp has been banned in the U.S. owing to concerns that unregulated fishing practices in India had lead to incidental capture and injury of marine turtles in trawl nets.

The KRLCA’s Coastal Area Development Agency for Liberation claimed that marine turtles were not caught during trawling off the west coast of India. The turtles were found in large numbers off the coast of Orissa. The State had also banned trawling during the turtle spawning period, they said. According to the agency, the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute had studied the issue and concluded that sea turtles were not caught off the west coast of India.

The statement said that the ban on Indian wild-caught shrimp has severely impacted the global seafood market and urged the Central and State governments, along with the Marine Products Export Development Authority, to intervene and end the ban.

