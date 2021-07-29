Kochi

Centre yet to decide on funds for metro’s Kakkanad extension

The Centre has not taken a final decision on extending financial assistance for Kochi Metro’s Kakkanad (Infopark) extension, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore, said on Thursday.

He was answering a question by Adoor Prakash, MP, on the current status of the Kakkanad extension (which is Kochi Metro’s phase 2) and also extensions of metro-rail projects proposed in other States.

Urban transport, which is an integral part of urban development, is a State subject. Hence, respective State Governments are responsible for initiating, developing and funding urban transport infra, including metro-rail projects. The Centre considers financial assistance for metro rail proposals on the basis of (the metro's) extant policy, feasibility and availability of resources, the Minister said in his reply.


