Centre trying to topple Kerala government, says Kanam Rajendran

‘Left, regional parties failed to form broad alliance against NDA’

Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary Kanam Rajendran has accused the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre of making renewed efforts to topple the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala.

The Centre is using the Enforcement Directorate and other agencies in its efforts to destabilise the government. Efforts made by the agencies ahead of the Assembly elections had failed miserably, he said, at the delegates’ meet of the Ernakulam district conference of the party here on Saturday.

Though the working report presented at the party meet had pointed out the shortcomings in the second term of the LDF government, Mr. Rajendran had a different take. He blamed the Opposition and the media for spreading word that Ministers were not competent compared to the members of the previous Cabinet. “Such tactics would not work. The Congress has joined the BJP to portray the Left government in bad light,” he alleged.

The CPI State secretary said the Left along with other regional parties in the country had failed to form a broad alliance against the NDA at the Centre. The Left and other secular parties had not been able to set aside their differences in the fight against economic and other policies of the Centre, he said.