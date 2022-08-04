Centre to consider closing either Paliekkara or Panniyankara toll booth on NH 544

August 04, 2022 21:17 IST

Rule stipulates only one toll booth within 60 km on NH

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said that the government would consider closing either the Paliekkara or Panniyankara toll booth on National Highway 544, which links Edappally and Walayar. He was replying to a question from Jebi Mather in the Rajya Sabha.

The rule stipulates only one toll booth within 60 km on national highways. However, the Paliekkara and Panniyankara booths are only 37 km apart.

FASTag

A communication from the MP said she had also pointed out that long queues of vehicles was a regular affair at toll booths despite the introduction of FASTag. The Minister said the government was taking steps to introduce either a GPS-based toll collection system or advanced number plates for the purpose.