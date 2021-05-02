Centre steps up medical oxygen allocation for State

Kerala will now get 150 tonnes of oxygen

The Union government has increased the medical oxygen allocation for Kerala from 99 tonnes to 150 tonnes a day, said R. Venugopal, Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives, Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) for Kerala and Lakshadweep, and nodal officer for medical oxygen supply.

The revised oxygen supply plan is also meant for other States like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar, and the National Capital Territory of Delhi. The Centre’s order said the revised allocation was in keeping with the rise in demand for medical oxygen.

Dr. Venugopal said the Kerala State Medical Supplies Corporation had informed that the number of COVID-19 patients was on the rise, and that there was a dire need for medical oxygen.

Dr. Venugopal said PESO was also reviewing ways to increase the gaseous oxygen availability in Kerala and had held a review meeting with BPCL Kochi Refinery.

At a meeting convened by PESO last Friday, Dr. Venugopal said it was decided to seize all inert gas cylinders from all industrial customers. Such cylinders are being made medical oxygen cylinders as per the safe operating procedures adopted by PESO. They will be in the custody of District Medical Officers, and they can send the cylinders to 24 oxygen filling plants licensed by PESO in the State.