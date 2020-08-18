Centre slashes tariff rates for cruise vessels

The Union Ministry of Shipping has cut tariff rates for cruise vessels.

The net effect of the rate relaxation will immediately result in reduction in port charges ranging from 60% to 70%, which is expected to give a substantial relief to the cruise industry in India in line with the policy to support the economy in the COVID-19 situation.

A communication from the ministry said that the port charges for a cruise ship would be $0.085 per Gross Registered Tonnage instead of $0.35 of the current rate for the first 12 hours and $5 per passenger. The ports would not charge any other rates such as berth hire, port dues, pilotage and passenger fee.

For the period exceeding 12 hours, the fixed charges on cruise ships would be equal to the berth hire charges payable as per SOR (Schedule of Rates) with 40% discount as applicable for cruise ships.

Cruise ships making up to 50 calls per year would get 10 per cent rebate; those making 51 to 100 calls per year would get 20% rebate and those above 100 calls per year would bet 30% rebate.

These tariffs would be immediately effective for a period of one year, said the communication.

Since 2014, the number of calls made by cruise ships in India has increased from 128 in 2015-16 to 593 in 2019-20. The rationalisation of tariffs would also help to ensure that cruise calls at Indian ports do not dry up completely, said Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of State for Shipping, in the communication.

He said that the rate cuts would be a big support for the cruise tourism in India, which had suffered tremendously due to the adverse economic impacts of the pandemic.