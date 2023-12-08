Centre scuttling State’s growth, alleges Kerala Chief Minister

December 08, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - KOCHI

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday blamed the Union government for ‘purposefully denying the State’s share of funds and development projects.’

The Centre seems to be adamant on scuttling the progress of the State. The State has been lacking support from the Centre on various fronts, he said at the Navakerala Sadas public outreach programme at Kalamassery.

Maintaining that the Centre had slashed financial aid and dues eligible to the State, Mr. Vijayan accused it of denying the public the benefits of development and growth. He blamed the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Congress for not voicing protest against the discrimination meted out to the State by the Centre. MPs representing the UDF had often failed to raise their voice against attempts by the Union government to dilute the secular credentials of the country, he alleged.

Addressing the outreach programme at Njarakkal, the Chief Minister said the government would go ahead with its development projects despite the lack of required support from the Centre. He urged people to speak up against the Centre’s attitude towards Kerala.

P. Rajeeve, Minister for Industries, said the Kalamassery constituency had witnessed growth across various spheres, and that efforts were being made to ensure the cooperation of all, irrespective of political affiliations.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani said the Left Front government had provided around three lakh ‘pattayams’ to eligible persons over the past seven years. Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian said around 20,000 complaints out of the 36,000 received at the ‘Theera Sadas’ held to address problems faced by fisherfolk had been resolved.