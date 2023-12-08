HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre scuttling State’s growth, alleges Kerala Chief Minister

December 08, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday blamed the Union government for ‘purposefully denying the State’s share of funds and development projects.’

The Centre seems to be adamant on scuttling the progress of the State. The State has been lacking support from the Centre on various fronts, he said at the Navakerala Sadas public outreach programme at Kalamassery.

Maintaining that the Centre had slashed financial aid and dues eligible to the State, Mr. Vijayan accused it of denying the public the benefits of development and growth. He blamed the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Congress for not voicing protest against the discrimination meted out to the State by the Centre. MPs representing the UDF had often failed to raise their voice against attempts by the Union government to dilute the secular credentials of the country, he alleged.

Addressing the outreach programme at Njarakkal, the Chief Minister said the government would go ahead with its development projects despite the lack of required support from the Centre. He urged people to speak up against the Centre’s attitude towards Kerala.

P. Rajeeve, Minister for Industries, said the Kalamassery constituency had witnessed growth across various spheres, and that efforts were being made to ensure the cooperation of all, irrespective of political affiliations.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani said the Left Front government had provided around three lakh ‘pattayams’ to eligible persons over the past seven years. Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian said around 20,000 complaints out of the 36,000 received at the ‘Theera Sadas’ held to address problems faced by fisherfolk had been resolved.

Related Topics

Kochi / politics (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.