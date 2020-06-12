Centre offers ₹10-lakh grant for hardware start-ups

Hardware start-ups have something to cheer during this otherwise gloomy pandemic times as they may land a grant of up to ₹10 lakh if they are innovative enough.

They can apply for the grant through Maker Village under the Union government’s Nidhi (National Initiative for Developing and Harnessing Innovations) Prayas programme aimed at boosting start-up ecosystems across the country. It is conceived as an umbrella programme for nurturing knowledge-based and technology-driven ideas and innovations into promising hardware firms.

Spearheaded by the Department of Science and Technology, the programme, launched last year, supports early stage innovators, with “Innovate Without Fear of Failure” being the motto. As an early-stage support scheme, it complements and supplements various other programmes being operated at Maker Village to support hardware startups. However, startups that are already beneficiaries of the scheme cannot apply.

Already, 23 startups are enjoying grants under the programme after it was launched last year at Maker Village. “All of them have come up with their prototypes and are going ahead with their plans successfully,” said Prasad Balakrishnan Nair, CEO, Maker Village.

Those coming up with a successful prototype will win the grant.

The applicants should be above the age of 18 and their start-ups should be less than seven years old with an annual turnover of not more than ₹25 lakh. Applications can be submitted online (https://makervillage.in/nidhiprayasprogram.php) on or before June 20.