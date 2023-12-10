HamberMenu
Centre denied aid worth ₹332 crore, says Kerala Chief Minister

A total of 5,000 representations received at Navakerala Sadas organised in Perumbavoor constituency

December 10, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Cabinet colleagues arrive at the Navakerala Sadas at Perumbavoor on Sunday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Cabinet colleagues arrive at the Navakerala Sadas at Perumbavoor on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that Kerala had been denied ₹332 crore, that was to be received in November. However, the Central government has not made it clear on what grounds the cut had been effected. Kerala, a consumer State, was not receiving its due compensation, he said, at the Navakerala Sadas, organised at Government Higher Secondary School, Perumbavoor, on Sunday.

He said the State government had paid the National Highways Authority of India ₹5,854 crore for land acquisition. The Centre wanted to reduce that amount from the loan limit that the State could avail, he said.

A total of 5,000 representations were received at the Navakerala Sadas organised in Perumbavoor constituency. The organisers said 26 counters were set up to receive representations. There were special counters for women and differently abled persons. The representations were received three hours before the Sadas began. They said the representations would be handed over to the officials concerned and acted upon in a time-bound manner.

