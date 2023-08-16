‘Centre committed to promoting Khadi in Kerala’

August 16, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST

Khadi and Village Industries Commission chairman Manoj Kumar said here on Wednesday that the renovated showroom of the Khadi and Village Industries Board at Kaloor in Kochi was a symbol of the government’s commitment to promoting Khadi in the State. He was inaugurating the renovated showroom, where a large collection of trendy Khadi products are now on sale.

“The opening of the showroom is not just opening up physical space but we are opening doors to a world of tradition, craftsmanship and sustainable practices,” he said. The new showroom would be a hub for Khadi products, a hub for inspiration, a centre of creativity and a space where the threads of tradition interweave with the threads of modernity. This would also be a centre where stories of artisans and workers are shared, celebrated and honoured, he added.

Mr. Kumar visited the showroom and took a look at the array of products that were on display and sale at the showroom. The renovation of the showroom at Kaloor has received support from the Central Commission. Similarly, showrooms in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Thrissur too have received support.

P. Jayarajan, vice-chairman of the Kerala Khadi and Village Industries Board, presented a memorandum to Mr. Kumar. The memorandum highlighted some of the problems facing the Khadi sector in the State, including the issue of GST on ready-made Khadi products.

Another issue that was pointed out during the inauguration was the shortage of sliver or processed cotton for weavers. The two sliver producing units in the State are under renovation and as a result there is a shortage of raw materials. Mr. Jayarajan also pointed to the flood of spurious Khadi products from outside the State into the Kerala market, especially during the festive Onam sales.

In the meanwhile, Khadi Board sources said that the showroom at Kaloor had achieved a sales turnover of around ₹2 crore already this year. The sales stood at ₹1.91 crore during 2020-21 and at ₹2.73 crore during 2021-22. During the last financial year, the sales stood at ₹4.5 crore.

The State has targeted a sales turnover of ₹150 crore for the entire season for the current financial year, Mr. Jayarajan added. The sales have picked up momentum. Khadi marketing sources said that about 70% of the sales take place during the Onam season. During the last year, the total sales in the State was around ₹60 crore.

The Khadi Board is also taking action against spurious Khadi showrooms and products, either calling in the police or making sure that the showrooms do not spot Khadi symbols and names for their materials mass produced in mills, sources added.

