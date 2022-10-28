Centre clears climate resilient agri-value chain modernisation project for Kerala

A nearly ₹2,000-crore project to modernise food and nutritional security of the State through agro ecology-based climate-resilient farming systems was cleared by the Department of Economic Affairs of the Union government on Friday.

The World Bank-financed project, Kerala Climate Resilient Agri-Value Chain Modernisation Project, will emphasise the increased participation of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) in agri-value chains and establish agri-supply chain and logistics infrastructure.

The State Agriculture department will implement the project in the next five years. The project will be formally launched soon, according to department officials.

Engaging youth and non-resident Keralites towards establishing MSMEs in business to consumer value chains, promotion of the one district one product project, and skill development of young entrepreneurs and stakeholders will be undertaken, they said.

The project will offer special financial incentives to women entrepreneurs in the value-chain system and work to expand food quality testing labs and strengthen agri-marketing organisations. The focus of the project will be on enhancing food self-sufficiency and food safety of the State.

Ensuring improved health and immunity of people to climate change-induced disease transmission patterns and development of community-owned and managed seed nurseries and ensuring seed sovereignty at local levels will be undertaken.

Inclusion of women entrepreneurs in value chains, especially in the post-harvest handling sector, market surveillance activities, and homestead/fallow land farming, will also be undertaken, the officials said.