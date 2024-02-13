Centre acted unethically in Bilkis Bano case, says Subhashini Ali

February 13, 2024 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - KOCHI

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Subhashini Ali has said that the Supreme Court rulings in the Bilkis Bano case demonstrated that the Centre acted unconscionably in the case. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who assured justice for all women in the country in his speech at the event marking the 75th year of India’s independence, denied justice to Ms. Bano, she said.

Ms. Ali was delivering a talk on the interferences of the executive in Bilkis Bano case at a seminar organised by the High Court women’s subcommittee of the All India Lawyers’ Union (AILU) on February 12 (Monday).

Mr. Modi was Chief Minister of Gujarat when Ms. Bano was gangraped and her family members were murdered. The Supreme Court shifted the case to Maharashtra as Ms. Bano would not get justice if it was tried in Gujarat. The latest Supreme Court order which annulled the en masse remission and early release of the gangrape and murder convicts by the Gujarat High Court and the Gujarat State government pointed a figure at the Union government led by Mr. Modi which prepared the ground for their release, Ms. Ali maintained.

Ten years after the court ordered to pay her compensation and give her a house, Ms. Bano was still waiting for a house. But the Solicitor General of India and the Advocate General of Gujarat appeared in the case favouring the release of the convicts, Ms. Ali said.

Justice would not be delivered when people who believed in ‘manuvada’held power. Ms. Ali also demanded that the entire case be made part of the syllabus for students of law at least in Kerala.

AILU High Court women’s subcommittee chairperson K.R. Deepa presided over the event.

