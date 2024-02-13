GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre acted unethically in Bilkis Bano case, says Subhashini Ali

February 13, 2024 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Subhashini Ali arrives to deliver a lecture on the interferences of the executive in Bilkis Bano case at a seminar organised by All India Lawyers’ Union in the city on February 12.

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Subhashini Ali arrives to deliver a lecture on the interferences of the executive in Bilkis Bano case at a seminar organised by All India Lawyers’ Union in the city on February 12. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin 

 

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Subhashini Ali has said that the Supreme Court rulings in the Bilkis Bano case demonstrated that the Centre acted unconscionably in the case. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who assured justice for all women in the country in his speech at the event marking the 75th year of India’s independence, denied justice to Ms. Bano, she said.  

Ms. Ali was delivering a talk on the interferences of the executive in Bilkis Bano case at a seminar organised by the High Court women’s subcommittee of the All India Lawyers’ Union (AILU) on February 12 (Monday).  

Mr. Modi was Chief Minister of Gujarat when Ms. Bano was gangraped and her family members were murdered. The Supreme Court shifted the case to Maharashtra as Ms. Bano would not get justice if it was tried in Gujarat. The latest Supreme Court order which annulled the en masse remission and early release of the gangrape and murder convicts by the Gujarat High Court and the Gujarat State government pointed a figure at the Union government led by Mr. Modi which prepared the ground for their release, Ms. Ali maintained.  

Ten years after the court ordered to pay her compensation and give her a house, Ms. Bano was still waiting for a house. But the Solicitor General of India and the Advocate General of Gujarat appeared in the case favouring the release of the convicts, Ms. Ali said.  

Justice would not be delivered when people who believed in ‘manuvada’held power. Ms. Ali also demanded that the entire case be made part of the syllabus for students of law at least in Kerala.  

AILU High Court women’s subcommittee chairperson K.R. Deepa presided over the event.  

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / lawyer

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.