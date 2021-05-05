Centralised allocation of beds saves many lives

The system of centralised allocation of beds saved the life of about 58,000 people in Ernakulam district, according to a release issued by the health authorities.

In the last fortnight, as the second wave of the pandemic became stronger, 22,600 patients could be hospitalised using the centralised system which shows availability and allocates accordingly. The centralised system is jointly managed by the National Health Mission (NHM) and the State Health Department. The system, which completed 60 weeks, was able to ensure timely treatment to 1,70,000 cases.

High Court Judge Justice Devan Ramachandran will inaugurate the Kochi Corporation’s 24-hour control room at Ernakulam North Municipal Town Hall and a mobile medical unit on Thursday.