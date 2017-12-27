Central team visits cyclone-hit areas

A specially-appointed delegation from the Centre visited the Ockhi-hit coastal areas and harbours in the district on Wednesday.

The team comprising R. Thankamani, Director of Beach Erosion, Central Water Commission, and Sumit Priyadarshi, Assistant Advisor, Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, visited Munambam and Thoppumpady harbours and the coastal areas of Kannamali, Chellanam, and Vypeen to assess the damage incurred. The team will leave for Alappuzha on Thursday.

Collector’s presentation

As a prelude to the visit, the officials held a meeting with the district-level heads of various departments at Nedumbassery in the morning. District Collector K. Mohammed Y. Safirulla made a presentation before the team on the losses suffered by the district. He also convinced the team on the immediate measures, including those to prevent sea erosion, to be taken. The Collector also handed over to the team a report on the losses sustained by houses, fishing boat owners, agriculture sector, roads, irrigation networks, and drinking water supply system, and also the lives lost. The team first visited Thoppumpady fisheries harbour where they held discussions with K.V. Thomas, MP, K.J. Maxy, MLA, and representatives of fishing workers and boat operators’ associations.

Interaction with fishers

Fishermen rescued from the sea also interacted with the team members who then proceeded to Kannamali, Chellanam, Velankanni Church, Companypadi and Bazar areas.

Houses inundated by the surge waves were also visited.

The team visited Vypeen in the afternoon. S. Sarma, MLA, and other people’s representatives interacted with the team members.

The team had visited Munambam harbour on Tuesday.

Losses suffered by Njarakkal and ICAR where seawall remains demolished and Veliyathamparambil where houses were damaged were ascertained by the team. Local residents demanded rehabilitation of families vulnerable to sea erosion, construction of groynes, and fortification of seawalls. Houses damaged at Aniyil beach at Edavanakkad were also visited by the team.

The team was accompanied by Mr. Safirulla, Fort Kochi Sub Collector Imbasekhar, Additional District Magistrate M.K. Kabeer, District Disaster Management Authority Deputy Collector Sheela Devi, Assistant Collector Eashapriya, Kochi Tahsildar K.V. Ambrose, Fisheries Deputy Director S. Mahesh and representatives of irrigation, local self-government and public works departments.