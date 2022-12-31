Central support for fish landing centres, infrastructure development, says Minister

December 31, 2022 09:04 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - KOCHI

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Fisheries L. Murugan said here on Saturday that the Centre had provided ₹20,000 crore for fisheries-related development in the country, including development of fish landing centres and inland fisheries.

The Minister is in the State on a six-day visit. A total of ₹7,500 crore has been allotted for developing fishing harbours and landing centres under the Fisheries Infrastructure Development Fund, said a communication from the Press Information Bureau citing the Minister here.

He also said that there would be no compromise on any activities, including those on social media that went against the sovereignty and unity of the country. Over the past six months, action has been taken against around 300 YouTube channels and Facebook accounts, the Minister informed.

Mr. Murugan also interacted with directors and scientists at the Central Institute of Fisheries Nautical and Engineering Training (CIFNET), Kochi, which is a Central government entity working under the Fisheries department, the communication added.

The Minister also released publications by the CIFNET faculty for fishermen. He will visit the Indian Institute of Mass Communication in Kottayam on January 2. On the following day, he will visit the Cochin Fisheries Harbour.

