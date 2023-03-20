Central police register case against UDF councillor on charges of extortion, obstruction of public servant

March 20, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - KOCHI

The Central police have slapped a case on the United Democratic Front (UDF) councillor M.G. Aristotle on a complaint registered by Kochi Corporation Secretary M. Babu Abdul Khadeer accusing the former of taking unauthorised possession of official documents from the Corporation office.

Reportedly, the Secretary has also attached CCTV images along with the complaint. The incident has assumed significance since the documents, reportedly from the file related to the contract given to Zonta Infratech Private Limited for biomining, were taken shortly after the fire breakout at the Corporation’s solid waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram.

Allegedly, the councillor slipped away with the documents after office hours and also took copies of some of the documents. Since then, CCTV images have emerged showing the incident. The complaint states that the documents were the ones prepared by the Corporation for submitting before the High Court

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have registered a case invoking IPC Sections 384 (extortion) and 353 (causing an obstruction in the duty of a public servant with the use of assault and criminal force with the intention to stop the public servant from performing his duty) on Sunday. Further proceedings, including the recording of the councillor’s statements will done shortly,” said Central police sources.

However, Mr. Aristotle dismissed the allegations, claiming that he had obtained copies of the documents, which the councillors are entitled to, after formally applying to the Secretary. “The Secretary had sanctioned the application and the copies were taken in the presence of the section clerk concerned since the Secretary was absent on March 10. The footage shows me returning the file to the clerk,” he said. The documents were later released by the UDF.

Mayor M. Anilkumar said that when the Secretary had brought the incident to his notice, he had suggested to inform the police who were anyway probing the Brahmapuram fire and related incidents.

Incidentally, the Mayor had also received a post card alleging Mr. Aristotle’s role behind the Brahmapuram fire. It was also handed over to the police.

The case is likely to further intensify the political battle between the ruling LDF and Opposition UDF in the Corporation over the Brahmapuram fire. District Congress Committee president Mohammed Shiyas has slammed the city police alleging them of acquiescing to the diktats of CPI (M) leaders while referring to the case registered against Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran for provocative speech during a protest before Corporation office last Thursday.