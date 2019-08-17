Central police arrest four on charge of theft

The Central Police have arrested four persons on the charge of stealing furniture, electronic and kitchen items from an eight-storey star hotel at Ernakulam South that had reportedly been put up for auction by the government.
The four were arrested after the police found them at the Ernakulam KSRTC bus station in possession of some of the stolen goods.
More cases
Police personnel grew suspicious as they gave conflicting answers about the source of goods in their possession.
Further interrogation revealed that they had stolen more items from the hotel on other occasions as well.
The four arrested persons were identified as Suresh of Goodallore, Pandyan of Tirunelveli, Sudheesh, and Rafeeq from Udaya Colony in the city.
