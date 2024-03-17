Central nod to develop Chellanam, Nayarambalam integrated fishing villages

March 17, 2024 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - KOCHI

The Union government has sanctioned ₹12.80 crore for the development of integrated fishing village projects in Chellanam and Narambalam. The integrated fishing villages programme is being taken up jointly by Union and State governments. The Union government will provide more than ₹7 crore for the programme. The Union fisheries department approved the project submitted under the Prime Minister’s Matsya Sampada Yojana.

The integrated fishing village programme is being undertaken in villages to implement various projects that will address their livelihood issues and help them augment income.

Under the programme, Chellanam integrated fishing village programme involves a total expenditure of ₹5.69 crore. Of this, the Union government provides ₹3.11 crore and the State government will provide ₹2.58 crore.

The Nayarambalam integrated fishing village is envisaged as a project involving expenditure to the tune of ₹7.10 crore. Of this the Union government’s contribution will be ₹3.88 crore. The State will provide ₹3.21 crore.

Hibi Eden, MP, said that he had drawn the Union fisheries department’s attention to several other fishing villages in the State, which needs to be developed under the integrated fishing village programme. The Chellanam and Nayarambalam programmes have been approved. The Central government has given the green signal for the development of nine fishing villages, including Chellanam and Narayambalam under the integrated programme.

The limit on expenditure for developing an integrated fishing village is ₹7.5 crore. Of this, the Union government share will be about 60%. The State government will contribute the remaining portion of the money.

