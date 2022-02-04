Central nod, State funds awaited for metro’s Kakkanad extension

Kochi

04 February 2022 01:09 IST

Over 50% of preparatory works to widen land complete

Even as the Revenue Department has handed over 40% of the land needed for Kochi metro’s 11.20-km Kakkanad extension, christened Pink Line, to Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), the Union Cabinet’s sanction remains elusive for the ₹1,957-crore project.

In addition, 53% of the preparatory works to widen the tracts of land that were handed over to the metro agency is over, sources said. These areas ought to be widened, as part of the work to hew out a 22-metre-wide corridor beneath the metro viaduct.

The metro agency is, in the meanwhile, hard-pressed for funds to the tune of ₹100 crore to compensate people who surrendered their land and demolished buildings as part of the preparatory works which is being executed by the State government. The District Collector has submitted a proposal to the State government to realise this amount, so that the balance 60% of the requisite land can be taken over, it is learnt.

While this would ensure completion of land acquisition for the preparatory works, the Union Cabinet’s approval is crucial to acquire land needed for the 11 metro stations on the corridor. Saturday’s Union Budget had approved funds for the extension of a couple of other metro projects in the country, sources said.

The Centre had, in February 2021, accorded the green signal for Kochi metro’s Kakkanad extension that would begin from Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium and end in front of Infopark in Kakkanad. The State government had sanctioned the project in 2019, while the Union Ministry of Urban Development had given in-principle sanction the same year. The Centre’s approval holds the key to avail of loan for the project. The Centre is expected to pool in with ₹380 crore.

If realised, the Kakkanad extension would integrate with the station of the proposed SilverLine rail corridor project that has been mooted in the same complex.

The Water Metro terminal near Infopark will be a stone’s throw away.

Parallel roads

The general secretary of Trikkakara Residents’ Apex Council, Salim Kunnumpuram, called upon the State government to develop alternative roads to divert vehicles well in advance, to prevent traffic being thrown haywire when preparatory and metro extension works are under way.

“For this, parallel roads to Civil Line Road like the Puthiya road-Palachuvadu-Seaport Airport Road corridor must be developed. Narrow portions of the road, bottlenecked junctions and steep curves abound on the corridor. Most landowners are willing to surrender their land to develop the stretch,” he said. He demanded that PWD ready a master plan to develop the bottlenecked Collectorate Junction and to widen the entire Seaport-Airport Road.

‘Let-down for people’

In the meantime, the district secretariat of the CPI(M) has termed the omission of metro’s Kakkanad extension in the Union Budget as a let-down for people of the city. The Centre has not accorded sanction for the project, neither has it committed to give its share of funds, 20% of the total cost. The opposition of the Congress and the BJP to SilverLine project would further dent the development scope of Thrikkakara, said C.N. Mohanan, district secretary.