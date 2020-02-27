Central InstrumentationFacility at Maharaja’s

KOCHI

27 February 2020 20:57 IST

Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, will open a Central Instrumentation Facility with a wide range of sophisticated scientific instruments on Friday.

B. Ekbal, academic and member of the State Planning Board, will inaugurate the facility that aims at nourishing collaborative research between the college and other academic and industrial organisations.

“We hope that the facility will be of immense help to the research community in not our college alone, but in other higher educational institutions and the industry too,” said P.K. Raveendran, chairman of the governing council of the college.

Advertising

Advertising

The instruments available at the facility include scanning electron microscope VEGA3 TESCAN; Gas Chromatograph Mass Spectrometer; UV visible Spectrophotometer model; Electro Chemical Impedance Analyzer.

A few more instruments will be added shortly using assistance from the RUSA (Rashtriya Uchchatar Siksha Abhiyan) programme.