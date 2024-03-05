Central grant for project submitted by faculty members of MEC, Thrikkakara

March 05, 2024 08:28 am | Updated 08:28 am IST - KOCHI:

Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has approved a project to a project submitted by faculty members of the Govt. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara under its Chips to Startup (C2S) programme.

The project aims at research in the development of chips for autonomous vehicles. The researchers will receive an assistance of around 85 lakh towards the project submited by Prof. Jobymol Jacob of the Department of Electronics, and Dr. Jagadeesh Kumar P, according to a release.

It said that the project aims at overcoming the challenges of developing autonomous vehicles by exploring the advantages of artificial intelligence. The data received from various centres will be analysed using artificial intelligence as part of developing the chips. The duration of the research project is 85 lakh. Besides private firms, the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing is also partnering in the project, it said.