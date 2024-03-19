Central board rejects penalty fixed by KSPCB in Maradu demolition waste case

March 19, 2024 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - KOCHI

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has rejected the environment compensation of ₹78.05 lakh assessed by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) for improper management of construction and demolition waste following the controlled implosion of four high-rises at Maradu in January, 2020.

The Central board, which had assessed an environment compensation of ₹4.8 crore in December 2023, has recalculated the penalty to ₹4.1 crore while stating that the number of days of violation of norms related to the management of construction and demolition waste was 1,453, and not 158 taken into account by the KSPCB while fixing the environment compensation at ₹78.05 lakh.

The Regional Directorate of the CPCB in Bengaluru, which submitted a report dated March 1, 2024, on the updated environment compensation before the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal, referred to the State board’s contention that 10,456.5 tonnes out of the total demolition waste of 69,606 tonnes were disposed of as per the Construction and Demolition Rules, 2016, under its supervision.

But there are no reports or information indicating that the remaining quantity of 59,149 tonnes of waste was managed as per rules within 158 days. Hence, the number of days of violation may not be taken as 158 days while estimating the environment compensation.

The report of the Central board stated that the KSPCB had not earlier shared information that 10,456 tonnes of waste was disposed of as per rules at Madavana, Irumpanam, Palluruthy, Malikampeedika, and Varapuzha. It was contended that the waste was used for purposes like land-filling and raising the elevation of the terrain for the construction of roads and culverts, it said.

The CPCB also quoted the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India mentioning lapses in the disposal of demolition waste. The ultimate disposal was not in tune with norms, it said.

