Centenary fete of creation of Syro-Malabar hierarchy

December 19, 2022 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - KOCHI

It was on December 21, 1923 that the Ernakulam vicariate was raised to the status of an archdiocese

The Hindu Bureau

The centenary celebrations of the establishment of the hierarchy of Syro-Malabar church and creation of Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese will be inaugurated on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was on December 21, 1923 that the Ernakulam vicariate was raised to the status of an archdiocese with Augustine Kandathil as the first archbishop, said a communication here.

The celebrations will be inaugurated with a concelebrated Mass at the Cardinal Parekkattil Nagar, Bharat Mata College, Thrikkakara, from 5 p.m. Rector of the St. Mary’s cathedral basilica Father Antony Narikulam and forane vicars will be the main celebrants at the Mass, the communication added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The senior most priest in the archdiocese, Father George Vithayathil will light the lamp to mark the official inauguration of celebrations after the Mass. Father Kuriakose Mundadan, secretary of the presbyteral council, will deliver the message of the centenary celebrations. There will be representatives from all the parishes in the archdiocese participating in the inaugural programmes.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US