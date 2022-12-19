Centenary fete of creation of Syro-Malabar hierarchy

December 19, 2022 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - KOCHI

The centenary celebrations of the establishment of the hierarchy of Syro-Malabar church and creation of Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese will be inaugurated on Wednesday.

It was on December 21, 1923 that the Ernakulam vicariate was raised to the status of an archdiocese with Augustine Kandathil as the first archbishop, said a communication here.

The celebrations will be inaugurated with a concelebrated Mass at the Cardinal Parekkattil Nagar, Bharat Mata College, Thrikkakara, from 5 p.m. Rector of the St. Mary’s cathedral basilica Father Antony Narikulam and forane vicars will be the main celebrants at the Mass, the communication added.

The senior most priest in the archdiocese, Father George Vithayathil will light the lamp to mark the official inauguration of celebrations after the Mass. Father Kuriakose Mundadan, secretary of the presbyteral council, will deliver the message of the centenary celebrations. There will be representatives from all the parishes in the archdiocese participating in the inaugural programmes.