Centenary fete of Anglo-Indian Association
The centenary celebrations of Anglo-Indian Association, organised by Anglo-Indian Educational and Charitable Society, will begin on March 11.
Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will inaugurate the valedictory function on March 20 at Infant Jesus Parish Hall. Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs John Barla and Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will attend.
