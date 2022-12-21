Centenary celebrations of Syro-Malabar Church begin in Kochi

December 21, 2022 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The year-long centenary celebrations of the creation of the hierarchy of the Syro-Malabar Church was inaugurated here at Cardinal Parekkattil Nagar, Bharat Mata College, Thrikkakara, on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The senior-most priest of the Syro-Malabar Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly, Father Jose Vithayathil, lit the ceremonial lamp to mark the occasion.

Around 200 priests from the archdiocese joined a concelebrated Mass, which was led by Father Antony Narikulam, rector of the St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica. Father Kuriakose Mundadan, secretary of the council of priests, delivered the message of the centenary celebrations. The Mass was followed by a public meeting at which a year-long programme was unveiled, said a communication here.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sixteen priests from 16 parishes in the archdiocese joined a Mass at the cathedral basilica as the Mass was celebrated at Cardinal Parekkattil Nagar, the communication added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US